Chattahoochee County schools preparing to start in-classroom learning

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee School District is gearing up for the return of students for in-classroom learning Monday.
Eighth-grade student Annaleigh Bowman is excited to once more walk the halls of her school Monday
With the limitations of how many students can return to Chattahoochee schools to limit the spread of COVID-19, she wishes she could see all her friends instead of only a fraction.
“I’m excited to come back to school, but I do wish whoever wanted to come back could come,” Bowman said.
Head coach for the boys varsity basketball team and ELA teacher, Keeyon Battle, said in order to ensure there could be in-person learning this year, he and other teachers had to adapt to a “new normal” of teaching to protect the students and themselves from the coronavirus.
“We have taken a lot of steps to make sure we stay six feet apart and have numbers of students only 25 percent a day. We even have face shields and have to wear our masks all day,” Battle said.
For special education teacher Lisa Bufford, having the ability to have that face-to-face interaction with her students again means everything.
“I have students who don’t even have internet, much less devices, and so trying to communicate with them was heartbreaking," she said. "I went and passed out lunches just so I could see some of them. So, I am really looking forward to seeing them again.”
Teachers spent months developing and creating video versions of their lesson plans for the children who are doing a hybrid model of learning, combining both in-person and virtual.
Stephanie McDonald, a biology and anatomy teacher, fears that with virtual learning, students are not able to get the same quality of education as before.
“It’s very difficult to get that laboratory experience where the students are actually making things, building things, doing things, dissecting things if they are not in the classroom,” McDonald said.
In addition to limiting the school’s population to only 25 percent per day, there will be daily temperature checks, no visitors allowed, and students must socially distance in and out of the classrooms.
The district will be posting weekly COVID-19 updates breaking down the numbers of any students or faculty and staff who have been exposed.
If there is a positive case within the district, school officials will use contact tracing to determine who was exposed, notify those persons, and instruct them to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
