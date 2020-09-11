Columbus entering final push to get everyone counted in the 2020 census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve been talking about the census for months now, but the time is approaching to finalize the count.
The census count is slated to end on Sept. 30 unless there is some sort of an extension from the federal government due to the pandemic. What does that mean? Well, you will see census workers very active in the community.
For households that have not filled out the census, workers will likely call or knock on your door. We have even seen cases where people who have filled out the census still got calls or knocks on the door to verify information.
Some neighborhoods in the city where the response has been statistically low have even had block parties with free food and entertainment, like one recently at Elizabeth Canty Homes.
“Please be a part of what it’s all about. It’s not about doing something illegal or trying to catch you in something. It’s really about making sure we’ve got the count. The census was even important in Jesus' day, so we’ve got to make sure we’re all on board, okay?” said State Senator Ed Harbison
“Our mission is to go out and sound the alarm. We’re the town crier. To educate people and tell them why the census is important,” said Gloria Strode with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Just a reminder, there is nothing to be afraid of with the census. Even if you have a collection due, a warrant or some other issue that you need to resolve, the census will not and can not share your information under federal law. And by filling it out, you can help bring opportunity and possibly prosperity to your community.
The quickest and easiest way to fill out the census is to click here. You can be finished in just minutes, but the impact of your time will last a decade.
