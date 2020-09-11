Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Veterans Pkwy.

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Veterans Pkwy.
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Veterans Pkwy. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | September 11, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 8:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

72-year-old Jimmie Lewis Todd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway. Police say Todd has vision loss and other age-related illnesses.

Todd is 5′8″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray eyes and brown hair. Todd was last seen wearing a camo jacket and hat with green and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.