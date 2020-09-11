Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
72-year-old Jimmie Lewis Todd was last seen Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway. Police say Todd has vision loss and other age-related illnesses.
Todd is 5′8″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray eyes and brown hair. Todd was last seen wearing a camo jacket and hat with green and orange shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
