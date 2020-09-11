CPD partners with Ft. Benning to benefit Special Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The River City Motor Rodeo is approaching.
The Columbus Police Department is partnering with Fort Benning Harley Davidson to raise money for the Special Olympics. This Saturday, civilian and police motorcycle riders will compete on the track with all the benefits going to families who participate in the Special Olympics.
“If you’re not accustomed to watching these motorcycle guys ride the courses, the maneuvers and skills these guys have when they ride, civilian and police, it’s really something to see,” said Lt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department Motor Squad. “I think it will be a good time. It is for a great cause.”
All the money raised will be presented when police help run the Special Olympics torch to Lake Oliver Marina in a few weeks.
