“God bless their memory:” Gov., First Lady Kemp remember 9/11 terror attacks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp released a video statement remembering the terror attacks that 19 years ago today claimed thousands of lives.
“On this solemn day, Marty and I join Georgians and Americans across the country in honoring the thousands of innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001. 19 years later, 9/11 still weighs heavy on us all, but we know that those who sought to bring our country to its knees have not succeeded. In the midst of uncertainty, our country continues to draw its strength from the bravery and patriotism that was on display in the days, months and years following that terrible morning,” said Gov. Kemp.
The governor and first lady asked all Georgians to spend time today remembering the lives tragically lost, as well as the families who continue “grappling with unimaginable loss.”
Gov. Kemp also praised law enforcement who answered the call on 9/11 and lost their lives in the process, as well as law enforcement officers who continue defending our communities.
“God bless their memory, God bless our heroes in uniform and may God continue to bless the great state of Georgia and the United States of America,” Gov. Kemp ended the video.
