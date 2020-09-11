“God bless their memory:” Gov., First Lady Kemp remember 9/11 terror attacks

“On this solemn day, Marty and I join Georgians and Americans across the country in honoring the thousands of innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001. 19 years later, 9/11 still weighs heavy on us all, but we know that those who sought to bring our country to its knees have not succeeded. In the midst of uncertainty, our country continues to draw its strength from the bravery and patriotism that was on display in the days, months and years following that terrible morning,” said Gov. Kemp.