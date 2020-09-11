Homeless Columbus man missing for at least three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homeless Columbus man has not been seen for at least three weeks and police are searching for him.
25-year-old Nicklaus “Nick” James Taylor was last seen three to four weeks ago in the area of Wright Dr. He typically hangs around Clover Lane and 32nd St.
He was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a black shirt. He has a tattoo of the letter 'N' on one arm and a 'T' on the other. He also has the word ‘Pertinia’ tattooed on his right arm. Taylor also has a large bump on his back that he received from a car accident.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
