9-month GBI drug investigation leads to 15 west Ga. arrests

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTVM) - 15 people are behind bars and more than half a million dollars of meth is off the streets after the culmination of a nine-month investigation by the GBI.
The GBI executed multiple search warrants in Villa Rica, Temple and Acworth at approximately 8:00 a.m.
The investigation, which began in January 2020, led to the recovery of:
- 38 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $530,000
- A quantity of marijuana
- A quantity of illegal pharmaceuticals
- 11 firearms
- 34 vehicles
- Approximately $200,000 in U.S. currency
It also led to the following arrests and charges:
- Freddy Strickland, 44 – Trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Denzel Isaiah Strickland, 26 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, 38 – Trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Nathaniel Seth Edwards, 25 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Andregus Miquel Sparks, 41 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Stephanie Diane Keeton, 36 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute
- Corey Michael Evans, 40 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Donald Ray Dickerson, 60 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Jason Lee West, 39 - Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Vincente Dwight Brown, 43 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Michael Albert Patterson, 37 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Shea Lynn Holland, 45 – Conspiracy to distribute marijuana, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Lindsey Ann Hale, 27 – Conspiracy to possession of methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
- Samantha Lee Green, 23 – Possession of schedule II controlled substances
- Christopher Harper, 35 – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
The GBI says more arrests and charges are pending.
