9-month GBI drug investigation leads to 15 west Ga. arrests
Drugs and guns seized during a GBI drug bust in west Ga. (Source: GBI)
By Alex Jones | September 11, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:53 PM

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTVM) - 15 people are behind bars and more than half a million dollars of meth is off the streets after the culmination of a nine-month investigation by the GBI.

The GBI executed multiple search warrants in Villa Rica, Temple and Acworth at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The investigation, which began in January 2020, led to the recovery of:

  • 38 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $530,000
  • A quantity of marijuana
  • A quantity of illegal pharmaceuticals
  • 11 firearms
  • 34 vehicles
  • Approximately $200,000 in U.S. currency

It also led to the following arrests and charges:

  • Freddy Strickland, 44 – Trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Denzel Isaiah Strickland, 26 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, 38 – Trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Nathaniel Seth Edwards, 25 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Andregus Miquel Sparks, 41 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Stephanie Diane Keeton, 36 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamines with the intent to distribute
  • Corey Michael Evans, 40 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Donald Ray Dickerson, 60 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Jason Lee West, 39 - Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Vincente Dwight Brown, 43 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Michael Albert Patterson, 37 – Conspiracy trafficking methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Shea Lynn Holland, 45 – Conspiracy to distribute marijuana, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Lindsey Ann Hale, 27 – Conspiracy to possession of methamphetamines, using a communication facility to commit a felony
  • Samantha Lee Green, 23 – Possession of schedule II controlled substances
  • Christopher Harper, 35 – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The GBI says more arrests and charges are pending.

