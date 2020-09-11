Opelika police searching for man allegedly using counterfeit money at stores

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be passing counterfeit money at multiple retail stores.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man seen in a surveillance photo used counterfeit $100 bills at three local businesses in Opelika.
The man was wearing a white shirt with the name “David Bowie” on the front and black shorts. Further description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or call the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.