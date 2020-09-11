Rain Coverage Going Up for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday night we will see some showers around for kickoff time, but after that the rain coverage begins to drop off as we head into the overnight hours. So, if you are headed out for any Friday Night Football you may want to bring the umbrella just in case! Regardless of any rain around, it will be hot, muggy, and breezy at times.
Heading into the weekend, we will see our rain coverage go up a bit into the 50-60% range for Saturday and Sunday as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Our highs will stay in the upper-80s and lower-90s, but with all the humidity around we will be feeling like the upper-90s and triple digits.
Talking Tropics... We are closely watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that is expected to meander into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This area has a high chance of developing into a named storm over the coming days. This area of shower and storm activity will help to keep our rain coverage high as we head into the next work week as well. We are also closely watching another area with a high chance of developing into a named storm that is just off the coast of Africa. We are in the peak of hurricane season, and it sure is showing! We will continue to keep you updated on air, online, and on the WTVM Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.