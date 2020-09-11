Rain Coverage Going Up for the Weekend

Talking Tropics... We are closely watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that is expected to meander into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This area has a high chance of developing into a named storm over the coming days. This area of shower and storm activity will help to keep our rain coverage high as we head into the next work week as well. We are also closely watching another area with a high chance of developing into a named storm that is just off the coast of Africa. We are in the peak of hurricane season, and it sure is showing! We will continue to keep you updated on air, online, and on the WTVM Weather App.