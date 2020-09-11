Third suspect arrested after missing Auburn teen found dead

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly kidnapping of an 18-year-old from Auburn.
Damian Timez Williams, 29 from Auburn, is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping.
The charges stem from the investigation of the disappearance of Thomas A. Green. Green was reported missing Sept. 5. His body was found Thursday in Lee County. Further investigation determined Thomas was taken against his will and Williams was involved.
Williams surrendered to officers at the Lee County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
Two other suspects, Taharra Brunson and Marcus Wigley, were also arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.