Two arrested, charged with kidnapping in disappearance of Auburn teen

Two arrested, charged with kidnapping in disappearance of Auburn teen
Taharra Brunson (left) and Marcus Wigley (right), charged with kidnapping in Auburn teen's disappearance (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | September 11, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 2:29 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are in custody in Auburn and charged with kidnapping after the disappearance of a teenager.

18-year-old Thomas A. Green was last seen by a friend on September 5. Auburn police released video surveillance that shows Green attempting to enter a business and leaving when he realized the business was closed.

Auburn police, along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 41-year-old Taharra Jaquay Brunson and 35-year-old Marcus Okeef Wigley, both of whom are from Auburn.

An investigation determined that Brunson and Wigley played a role in taking Green against his will. Both are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,0000 bond.

Green has not been located, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Investigators are expecting additional charges in the future for both Brunson and Wigley.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.