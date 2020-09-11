Warm, Muggy and Unsettled Weather into the Weekend

Saturday through Tuesday though, rain coverage goes up to 50-60% each day as a disturbance in the Bahamas moves westward toward the Gulf. This disorganized batch of showers and storms has a medium chance of further tropical development over the next several days. Regardless of whether we see a named tropical system or not, the possibility of a cloudier and wetter pattern looks possible for the Gulf Coast for the start of the next week. So, though no day looks like a washout by any means, expect 1-2″ of rain through the middle of next week with some storms around at times. A wedge setting up along the Appalachians has the potential to drops highs down into the mid to upper 80s with the possibility of more cloudy and breezy conditions.