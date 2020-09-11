Warm, Muggy and Unsettled Weather into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern still looks a touch more unsettled than how we started off the week with warm, muggy air back in play and increasing rain chances over the next few days. Tropical moisture flowing off the Atlantic will help initiate showers and storms at times through early next week. With more breaks of sunshine around today, highs should climb to near 90 and rain coverage around 30-40%.
Saturday through Tuesday though, rain coverage goes up to 50-60% each day as a disturbance in the Bahamas moves westward toward the Gulf. This disorganized batch of showers and storms has a medium chance of further tropical development over the next several days. Regardless of whether we see a named tropical system or not, the possibility of a cloudier and wetter pattern looks possible for the Gulf Coast for the start of the next week. So, though no day looks like a washout by any means, expect 1-2″ of rain through the middle of next week with some storms around at times. A wedge setting up along the Appalachians has the potential to drops highs down into the mid to upper 80s with the possibility of more cloudy and breezy conditions.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Paulette and Rene continue to travel through the middle of the Atlantic (the former possibly making landfall in Bermuda as a hurricane early next week) with Rene likely to stay out to sea. Two other tropical waves originating off the west coast of Africa warrant watching though in the coming days.
