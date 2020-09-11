WATCH LIVE: 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVM) - Today marks the 19th anniversary of a day no American will ever forget.
On September 11, 2001, terror attacks saw planes flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, claiming thousands of lives.
A memorial honoring the lives lost that day now stands at Ground Zero and is the site of the annual memorial ceremony, though the pandemic may change the way these lives are honored this year.
You can watch the full ceremony in the video below.
