American Legion holds ceremony to remember 9/11 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has become a tradition for Americans all over stop to remember one of the saddest days in our nation’s history.
To help some of us remember the lives lost on 9/11, the American Legion post in Columbus held an annual ceremony.
“You know it’s just something about the pipes that moves people. People just sort of stop and listen because there’s something about that that moves people," said Jonathan Leak takes off work every year on Sept. 11 to play the bagpipes for Post 35 of the American Legion.
The post stopped, for the 19th time, to remember the lives lost in the terror attacks.
“You think about all of the people you lost. I hate to get emotional but it’s a tough thing. People we lost that day in the nine one one. Folks, veterans, friends, family,” said Bobby Schelling with tears in his eyes.
Most everyone was in a different place 19 years ago. City councilwoman Toyia Tucker was serving in the U.S. Air Force then.
“At that time we all came together and united,” said Tucker.
Leak works in the oil industry, Schelling builds swimming pools and Tucker is an elected official. They do not have a ton in common, but they do have a common love for america and respect for the fallen, which is a common theme for everyone attending the remembrance ceremony for 9/11 victims.
Next year, God willing, the American Legion will again lower the flag again at 8:45 a.m. and let the bagpipes move those in attendance.
The post says today is all about recognizing the sacrifices of first responders as well.
