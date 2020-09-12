AU receives reports of students allegedly being drugged at fraternity-related gatherings

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is reminding students to be cautious when attending off-campus parties.
The university said there are recent reports of two students allegedly being drugged at fraternity-related gatherings.
According to a campus safety advisory that was sent to students, one student reported losing control of her body after drinking two alcoholic beverages. The other report was an anonymous report that did not provide details.
Auburn University officials are reminding students that giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony.
