East Ala. family grieving after body of missing loved one found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Alabama family is left grieving after a body found in Lee County was confirmed to be that of their missing loved one, 18-year-old Thomas Green.
Surveillance video released by Auburn police shows one of the last times Green was seen alive.
Detectives said a friend was with the teen on Sept. 5 just a day before Green was reported missing. His body was found in east Alabama four days later. According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Green’s body was found in the 9000 block of Lee Rd. 188 in the community of Waverly.
"The body actually went to Montgomery yesterday, directly from the scene and then the autopsy was reported this morning,” said Harris.
According to Harris, because of the condition of the body, they had to use dental records to identify Green.
Police made three arrests on Friday in connection to the teen’s kidnapping: 41-year-old Taharra Brunson, 35-year-old Marcus Wigley and 29-year old Damien Williams. All are being charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping.
“This is still an ongoing homicide investigation. Everyone keep the Green family in their prayers, going through this trying time as they’ve lost a loved one,” said Harris.
Investigators said Thomas was taken against his will and the third suspect, Williams surrendered to officers at the Lee County Jail Friday night. The bond for all three suspects was set at $50,000.
