Hot and Muggy for the Weekend

For next week, the forecast is a bit uncertain because it is heavily dependent on the tropical system that will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. I do think that we will see decent rain coverage in the beginning of the week as this system passes through the Gulf near the Florida Panhandle. After that, we do not have much confidence in the track due to a lack of model agreement. That being said, if this system tracks more to the east of the current track trend, we could see some heavy rain and strong winds. If it tracks more west, we won’t see much in the way of anything other than maybe a few showers and storms for parts of our area. We will continue to monitor this system and fine-tune our forecast over the coming days.