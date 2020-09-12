Unsettled Days Ahead; Tropical Action

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rather busy pattern is in the works across the Southeast and the Gulf Coast this weekend, and into next week. With the peak of hurricane season it is only fitting to have our forecast dictated by yes (what do ya know?) a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Sally formed this afternoon off the Florida Keys and is slowly drifting northwest. Now before we get to that factor, Sunday will feature a 40-50% coverage of storms of garden variety, still remaining very muggy due to the tropical flow. Now Monday and Tuesday’s weather will depend upon the exact track of Sally, for now, we are confident is some enhanced moisture that will make its way into the Chattahoochee Valley, especially on Tuesday. A 50-60% storm coverage is likely for both days. To make matters more interesting a “cool" front will drop from the north and likely stall to some extent and enhance our rainfall as well. Temperature wise we fall into the low 80s for highs especially on Wednesday, with some indications we stay in the upper 70s perhaps if enough precipitation exists. Longer range I think we can see early Autumn on the horizon just in time for the first day of fall on September 22nd. Seems like the mid-summer like stagnant pattern is starting to show “loose ends”. We will keep you updated on WTVM.