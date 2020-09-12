Woman struck by vehicle, killed overnight on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead after being involved in a hit and run overnight in Columbus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says that a woman was struck near the Walmart on Victory Dr. and left there.
Someone who saw the unidentified woman’s body on the road called police, alerting them to the hit and run. She was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.
The name or age of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police.
