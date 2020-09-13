All Eyes on Tropical Storm Sally

Now, let’s talk about Sally specifically. Sally is expected to become a Hurricane overnight tonight or early tomorrow. Sally could be a category 2 storm before making landfall somewhere on the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama. There is still much uncertainty around this system and its exact track as well as impacts. After landfall, we expect Sally to slow down significantly and expand outward creating widespread flooding potential while dropping lots of tropical downpours. What does this all mean for us? Well, we will see deep tropical moisture continuously surging into our area on the outside of this system which will keep our rain coverage high through mid-week. After Sally makes landfall, it is likely that it will hang a right turn and head towards our general area. While we may not see the center of this storm, we will still pick up significant rainfall totals around the middle and end of the week. We are talking anywhere up to 2″ of rain, maybe more locally, which could enhance flooding risks around our area. We will continue to monitor this system very closely and keep you up to date with the latest information. Stay with us on air, online, and within the WTVM Weather App for the latest track and impacts forecast.