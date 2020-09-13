Columbus restaurant reopens after seven-month pandemic closure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been nearly seven months since Columbus business owner Rosaline Murray was forced to close her restaurant due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roz’s Cafe & Catering on Buena Vista Rd. reopened this month, but according to Murray it has been a difficult journey.
“It’s hard because you still have to pay rent, and gas, light and water. Because I have a good support system, that’s why I haven’t locked my doors yet,” said Murray.
Murray recently invested in a second location on Fort Benning that opened this year. It was also closed due to the pandemic.
Since then, she said she has been left with business loans to repay, which is difficult because both locations were not generating money over the course of several months. This is in addition to other bills she had to pay.
“Right now it’s hard for restaurants to, and small black businesses, to sustain, to even, you know, still be open to the public. I’m just happy my customers support me to keep me in business,” said Murray.
It has been two weeks since Murray’s Columbus location reopened and so far she has gotten a positive response from her customers.
“It feels really, really good because now, I’m not always wanting to cook. I can just run out, grab what I want to get and boom, I have dinner,” said one customer, Kim Frazier.
One thing Murray is hoping for is a small business loan through the CARES Act. She has had trouble getting one in the past, but she says she is going to try her best to recover her business.
The restaurant is also taking special safety precautions since reopening with increased sanitation, a mask requirement and take out only.
