Daniel Thomas preparing for NFL debut

“As a football player, I’ve had to study more than I’ve ever had in my life," said Thomas. "In the NFL, everyone is on that same level, but what makes it different is the mental aspect of it. You gotta be mentally sharp, you gotta know your stuff , you gotta be a pro. So that’s where I really had to develop myself to being an actual pro and taking this seriously and treating this like an actual job, which it is.”