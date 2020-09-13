Tropical Storm Sally To Bring Enhanced Rainfall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we near the end of the weekend and start the new work week, the tropics have fired up in the Gulf. Tropical Storm Sally is now a mid-grade tropical storm west of Florida and moving northwest. Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as soon as tomorrow morning, and will be a rather big factor in our forecast for the upcoming week. Landfall is expected somewhere between the LA and AL coastlines with very heavy rain, damaging winds, and storm surge. However, for the Chattahoochee Valley we are not expecting any strong winds, but rather heavier than usual rainfall. Monday through Thursday we have a 60% storm coverage, but the exact amount of rain will be highly dependent on the track of Sally as it weakens over Alabama. Nonetheless, a healthy dose of rain on the order of at least one to two inches seems like a good bet over a period of four days, it will also be breezy with winds 15-20mph. Temperature wise we will remain at bay due to all the rain and cloud cover, with low to middle 80s at most for the early week. The muggy air will stick around as it is only fitting for a tropical air mass caused by a tropical storm. Stay with WTVM on air and on the free weather app for the latest!