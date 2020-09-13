WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is proud and excited to announce that Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade is now an EMMY winner.
At last night’s Southeastern EMMY Awards, which is hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the leader of Storm Team 9 was named “Best On-Camera Talent - Weather.”
Much of Derek’s entry dealt with the deadly tornadoes that claimed 23 lives in the Lee County community of Beauregard on March 3, 2019.
“I’m honored that you guys put your trust in me each day, and thankful to work with a fantastic team at a great station who makes me look good...there is no job I take more seriously than covering severe weather in a clear, calm, and concise way...The folks in the Chattahoochee Valley are the absolute best viewers a guy could ask for,” said Derek following receiving the award.
Derek and the rest of Storm Team 9, which recently made WTVM history by expanding to four meteorologists, work tirelessly to keep the people of the Chattahoochee Valley up to date with the latest weather and potential for dangerous storms. And when those dangerous storms come, Derek is right there leading the way to make sure you and your family stay safe.
Congratulations, Derek; this is truly a deserving recognition!
