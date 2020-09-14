Alabama gives updates on 2 unemployment benefit programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor announced two updates Monday related to unemployment benefit programs.
Alabama was approved for a sixth and final week of lost wages assistance payments. The final payments of $300 will be issued this week.
While not everyone qualified for benefits for each week, most people received a total of $1,800 from the program, according to the ADOL.
These supplemental pays were made available through a FEMA grant. The LWA was a patch following the expiration of the $600 weekly payments through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Also, ADOL announced Monday the Extended Benefits program expired over the weekend but benefits will continue through Oct. 3.
The EB program is a federal program that is triggered when a state’s insured unemployment rate goes above 5.9%. At the end of May, the state’s insured unemployment rate triggered a 13-week Extended Benefits program for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008.
This program is separate from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program under the CARES Act. PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment following exhaustion.
