Gov. Ivey awards $10M from CARES Act for tourism recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to support the Tourism Industry Recovery Program.
The governor’s office say she and the Alabama Tourism Department are using this money to help jump start the state’s tourism economy following a “significant downturn caused by the pandemic.”
The Tourism Industry Recovery Program will aid in communicating public health information and changes in tourism-related business operations to out-of-area visitors. Additionally, it will help the larger effort of promoting Alabama as a destination for responsible travel and that venues are taking necessary steps to keep visitors safe.
“The tourism industry around the world has been one of the hardest hit during this ongoing health crisis, but in Alabama, we remain committed to remind those around our state and country that we are open for business. I am pleased to award these well-deserved dollars to an industry that has been hurting so that people can feel confident that they can be safe when visiting Alabama destinations,” Ivey said. “COVID-19 has taken a hit on our society, but that does not change the fact that Alabama has so much to offer. We look forward to helping our tourism industry grow, come back stronger and welcome visitors for years to come.”
“The department will work with tourism professionals in all 67 counties and feature their top assets to bring visitors back,” said Alabama Tourism Department Director Lee Sentell.
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of CARES Act funding in response to the pandemic.
Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to reimburse state agencies for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.