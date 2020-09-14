INVESTIGATION: How Muscogee Co. inmates involved in jail beating death ended up in the same cell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate how an inmate died at the hands of another earlier this month.
You may recall that the suspect charged with murder after allegedly beating his cellmate to death, Jayvon Hatchett, was also involved in what is being characterized as a racially motivated stabbing. Police say Hatchett admitted to them he wanted to kill a white man before he was placed in a cell with a white man.
Two totally different journeys led Jayvon Hatchett and Eddie Nelson Jr., the man beaten to death, to share a cell at the Muscogee County Jail.
Hatchett was in jail for allegedly stabbing a man at a Columbus Auto Zone just off Hamilton Rd. Police in open court, said Hatchett admitted to wanting to kill a white man after watching police brutality videos online.
An open records report shows in December 2019, Hatchett was charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt, but because that case is still open no information is being released. Before that, our investigation reveals a reported burglary attempt in February 2019 and criminal damage to property this past July.
Nelson’s past history with law enforcement is lengthier.
In the recent years, Nelson’s charges include violation of probation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Nelson was required to register because of a 2002 case in Meriwether County where he was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation and rape. The indictment explains the then-21-year-old Nelson performed these acts with a child under 16. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
From Aug. 27 through the early morning hours of Sept. 5, Nelson and Hatchett shared a cell without incident until the fatal beating. Tompkins said both had seen a mental health professional.
How the duo was placed together is under investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. We’ll be sure to continue following this case and bring you new developments.
