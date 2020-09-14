MCSD transitions to choice model as some students return to school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many students across the Muscogee County School District are heading back to the classroom today.
Starting today, students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and grades 1, 2, 6 and 9 will return to the classroom in the first of a two-phase reopening plan.
The second phase sees students in all of the other grade levels, whose parents chose in-person learning, return to the classroom on September 21.
Class changes will be staggered for middle and high students. Elementary students will mostly stay in one classroom throughout the day.
MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said the district worked with a panel of medical experts when deciding to move forward with the choice model.
“We just ask for everyone’s patience as we work through this. The community has been great. Our teachers have been absolutely fantastic, our administrators, all of our school-based personnel have been truly fantastic working through the virtual. And now as we move to this new phase, we just ask for that continued grace and cooperation,” Lewis said.
Parents of students in all grades were given the choice to remain on a virtual learning model in a period that ended Friday, Sept. 4.
