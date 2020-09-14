MCSD welcomes certain grades back for in-person learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grades pre-k through second, sixth, ninth, and special education started in-person learning Monday, based on the district’s choice-model plan that allowed parents to decide whether to send their children back inside classrooms.
Mother of two, Lindsy Lavoie, did not plan to send her first-grade son back to school Monday. Instead, she planned to do virtual learning for the first nine weeks of the school year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
But all that changed when her son logged into his virtual class only to find he was the only one in his class not in-school.
“And he looked at me and asked me, ‘Mommy, why can my friends be there but I can’t?’, and he started to cry," Lavoie said. "So, I said, pack it up we are going to school.”
Thanks to the Muscogee County School District’s choice-model plan, it allows parents like Lavoie to decide how their child receives their education, whether it’s to continue with their virtual learning or send kids back into the classrooms for in-person learning.
Lavoie said she worries what her child could be exposed to at school.
“I have been worried about later on down the road if the district says there has been exposure or a possible COVID case,” Lavoie said.
Aetavia Williams, the principal of J.D. Davis Elementary, said she and her faculty are taking steps to make sure that doesn’t happen
In addition to having self-contained and limited class sizes, masks will be required for all students, on and off the buses and for faculty. Temperature checks will also be done before any scholars or staff enter school buildings
Even if there is a possible COVID-19 case within the school, Williams said they will be prepared.
“We are equipped here district-wide with an isolation room,” Williams said.
Williams said that the isolation room is separate from the school clinic and will be used for any students who may show signs of coronavirus.
“If we have a student with those listed symptoms, we will immediately contact the parent and ask them to come to the school to get their scholar,” Williams said.
For the rest of the grades who did not start in-person learning Monday, those students will continue to do online virtual learning until Sept. 21. which is the date all students may return to in-classroom learning if their parents choose for them to do so.
