Opelika man shot in the leg while being robbed by acquaintance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is recovering after being shot in the leg while someone he knew allegedly robbed him.
Police were called to the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Once there, they located a 49-year-old man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The victim reported to police that an acquaintance of his shot him in the leg while robbing him.
The suspect’s identity has not been released, but police say charges are pending.
Anyone with information on this robbery and shooting is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
