Opelika partners with Goodwill to help residents complete census

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama may be last in the U.S. when it comes to the 2020 census participation, but the City of Opelika wants to make sure it’s counted and is doing a partnership with Goodwill .
According to Dee Skipton, the manager of the Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Parkway, it’s opening up its computers for people to fill out the census while shopping if they need help completing the census or if someone doesn’t have access to a computer.
Skipton said it’s so important for everyone to be counted and Goodwill is happy to facilitate the effort.
“We have computers here and we will help people. All you have to do is show up and we’ve got the website here to fill it out. It doesn’t take but five minutes at the most. It’s people helping people get the funding that we need in the Auburn-Opelika area,” said Skipton.
According to the City of Opelika, 68.9 percent of people in town have completed the census.
Skipton said they’re having a special census day Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but people can come by anytime before the census ends and they will help to complete it.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.