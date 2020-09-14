A Rainy Work Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are getting into a bit of a rainier pattern as we head into the work week. We will keep our highs in the low-90s for Monday, but it will be feeling a bit warmer than that with plenty of tropical moisture around. We will be seeing some windy conditions throughout the week as Tropical Storm Sally helps to keep us in an unsettled weather pattern. We will keep rain in the forecast through the weekend, so you will want to keep the umbrella in your car all week! The good news is that all this rain will help to keep our highs in the 80s for several days.
As for Sally, the forecast is still low-confidence after landfall - there is a lot of uncertainty with both the track and intensity of the storm. Sally is expected to make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana coast to the Alabama coast around mid-week. After landfall, it looks like Sally will slow down and spread out dumping lots of rain over several states. We could be seeing up to 4″ of rain locally as Sally passes nearby towards the end of the week. If we have the center of Sally pass nearby we could see a potential for some strong winds and quick spin-up tornadoes, but there is very low confidence in the impacts close to home. We will continue to fine-tune this forecast and keep you updated here at Storm Team 9.
