A Rainy Work Week Ahead

As for Sally, the forecast is still low-confidence after landfall - there is a lot of uncertainty with both the track and intensity of the storm. Sally is expected to make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana coast to the Alabama coast around mid-week. After landfall, it looks like Sally will slow down and spread out dumping lots of rain over several states. We could be seeing up to 4″ of rain locally as Sally passes nearby towards the end of the week. If we have the center of Sally pass nearby we could see a potential for some strong winds and quick spin-up tornadoes, but there is very low confidence in the impacts close to home. We will continue to fine-tune this forecast and keep you updated here at Storm Team 9.