3 sought after student robbed at gunpoint on AUM campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery issued a text alert to students early Monday morning indicating a student had been robbed at gunpoint on campus.
The AUM Alert said the incident is being invested by the campus police department and encouraged those on campus to travel in groups in well-lit, high-traffic areas at night.
The text stated that AUM Police were contacted at 1:53 a.m. and told a student had been held up by three unidentified males at the North Commons parking lot.
The victim told investigators the suspects were between 5′9″ and 6′5″ and that they weighed between 175-185 pounds. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Maxima, according to the alert.
Anyone on campus who needs a police escort should contact the campus police department if needed.
If you have any information about this robbery, please call AUM Police at 334-244-3424.
