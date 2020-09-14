Watching Sally and Potential Impacts Close to Home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sally is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, and it will have big impact on our weather in the late Wednesday through early Friday time-frame. There are still some big questions when it comes to the eventual track and intensity of the storm, but wind gusts of 30-40 mph, rainfall totals ranging from 2-6″, and isolated tornadoes are possible around here as Sally tracks inland. With any changes in the track and intensity, that will change impacts we might see in our forecast, so we will be watching things closely. After Sally moves out, most computer modeling - and Storm Team 9 - is in agreement that we will have a fall cool-down with highs in the lower 80s and lower in the low to mid 60s. Expect a lot of sunshine and dry conditions to build in by the weekend and early next week. We’ll keep you posted on any changes!