Arrest warrants issued for suspect in deadly stabbing near 32nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Columbus.
35-year-old Vivian Fletcher is wanted for the murder of 31-year-old Antonio Blanding. On August 8, police responded to the area of 32nd Avenue, between Cusseta Road and Lee Street, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, first responders located Blanding deceased from at least one apparent stab wound.
The investigation led to arrest warrants issued for murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Fletcher is 5′2 and weighs 128 pounds. Police say anyone having contact with her should use extreme caution. Fletcher is known to be in the area of Cusseta Road and 28th Avenue.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or Blanding’s murder is asked to call 911 or Columbus police at 706-225-4367.
