Hurricane Sally to Bring a Variety of Impacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tropics will no doubt dominate our near term forecast heading through tomorrow and Thursday. Hurricane Sally remain a Category 1 storm with winds of 80mph, it is a very slow mover with a forwards speed of 2mph. Sally is trapped in an atmosphere with no true steering mechanisms. That being said, eventually a cold front will dive to the south and east and push Sally along to the north and east. This will bring Sally over the Chattahoochee Valley as a weakening tropical depression. However, a weakening storm does not mean little impacts. The threat for flooding rains, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado or two does exist tomorrow evening through Thursday afternoon. The timing is still in question as our model guidance has had trouble pointing out any consistent trend in arrival time of Sally. But what is certain is the threat for 1-3 inches of rain towards the southeastern part of the Valley, 3-6 inches in the vicinity of the Columbus area, and maybe more than 5-6 inches along I-85. This is subject to shift, but note the potential for flash flooding exists. Wind gusts of 35-45mph are possible with higher gusts. The chance of a spin up weak tornado is possible tomorrow night into Thursday south of Route 80. Make sure to stay with WTVM for the latest of Hurricane Sally.