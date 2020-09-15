LaGrange Fire Department investigating arson at home on Johnson St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating arson at a home in the 300 block of Johnson Street.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire Tuesday at 10:42 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire in the entrance to the crawl space on the rear of the house. The fire is being investigated as arson due to threats to the occupants of the home received related to a domestic dispute.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case.
The fire left minimal damage to the home and was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.
