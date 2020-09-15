MCSD shows appreciation to bus drivers as in-person classes begin

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District bus drivers are back on the roads taking students who opted for in-person learning to and from school.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. David Lewis shared his appreciation for bus drivers and their work not only Monday, but throughout the school year.
All school bus drivers will get t-shirts with “transportation professional” printed on them .
“We have so many great employees who work to ensure that we have a successful school year and school day everyday,” said Lewis. “But this evening, we were able to provide shirts for all of our bus drivers to wear to treat them as the professionals they are.”
Students are required to wear masks on school buses. Each bus is also equipped with hand sanitizer. Students are spaced out from one another on buses.
