MCSD working to expand behavioral health services to virtual students via telehealth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is working to expand behavioral health services at select schools to virtual students through telehealth.
Kenya Gilmore with the school district said they have three health providers for behavioral healthcare at Dorothy Height Elementary, South Columbus Elementary, Richards Middle School, and Marshall Student Success Center.
Medical care is also provided at Dorothy Height. Since the pandemic, Gilmore said there has been an increased need for telehealth services. Gilmore said the providers are equipped and willing to deliver telehealth services. They will still be based at the school site and work with virtual students from home.
