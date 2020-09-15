Nonprofit organization shows appreciation to staff in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization showed its appreciation to the nurses in the NICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional Tuesday.
Eve’s Victory dropped off breakfast to the staff on duty. The group said this is a small way to say thanks for all they do.
“This week is NICU Nurses Appreciation Week and we are nonprofit organization Eves Victory,” said board member Elizabeth Cottle. “And we are just giving a donation of breakfast, muffins, and juices and a little thank you gift. Every quarter we try to do something for the local NICU. This is what we do. This quarter since we had NICU Appreciation Week, we wanted to bless the NICU Nurses.”
The organization creates care packages for families in the NICU for those going through stillbirth or a miscarriage.
