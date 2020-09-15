Number of positive coronavirus cases declining in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly six months into the coronavirus pandemic, Columbus is finally seeing some good news. Numbers heading in the downward direction.
Although the total number of coronavirus cases will always go up, the trends show a better picture. The number of new cases per day is on the decline.
“Well, our only increase in cases between Friday and Monday was 59, which is not a lot for Columbus," said Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. "We used to have a lot of cases in a day. Sometimes, we’d have as many as 140 cases in a day, maybe more.”
Like Kirkland said, Columbus used to see triple digit increases each day. Now, the data shows the seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day is in the teens. Mayor Skip Henderson announced the first coronavirus case in Columbus on March 19th. Six months later, the city is at almost six thousand.
“Our numbers have continued to go down a little bit. Part of that is, I don’t think there are as many people taking advantage of the tests. The health department is still administering them, but we’re not seeing as many tests being administered. But it’s still good news," Henderson said.
One thing many are wondering is there will be a spike in cases because of the recent Labor Day holiday, Kirkland said it’s too soon to tell.
“So, we may not see any kind of numbers reflecting Labor Day activity until the end of the week," Kirkland said.
Even with the good news in mind, Henderson said he does not want anyone to let their guard down yet.
“Matter of fact, if you look at what happened in Europe last week, as weather turned a little colder, they saw a surge in positive cases. The main thing is there’s no cure. There’s no prevention for getting it other than following guidelines," Henderson said.
