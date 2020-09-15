Police make arrest in auto burglary case in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested on multiple charges including theft of property.
On September 14, Auburn police arrested 31-year-old Rhett Thomas King on warrants charging him with the following:
- Two counts of breaking and entering auto
- Two counts of third degree theft of property
- Possession of marijuana, second degree
The burglary occurred in the 700 block of North Gay Street. A victim reported seeing the suspect break into their vehicle and remove property. Auburn police contacted the King at his residence and took him into custody without incident.
A search of the King’s residence resulted in police finding the stolen property. Marijuana was also recovered and he was subsequently charged.
King was transported to the Lee County Jail where he’s being held on a $10,000 bond. Additional charges are anticipated as this case remains under investigation.
