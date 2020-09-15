Sally Slows as it Nears the Gulf Coast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Sally weakened a bit overnight and is a Category 1 Hurricane this morning. However, Sally is in a favorable environment again and may re-strengthen throughout the day. There is still much uncertainty with the forecast this morning as model runs have it making landfall anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to the Southeast Louisiana Coast. Hurricane Sally is expected to continue on a northwestward track and make landfall sometime Tuesday evening or overnight along the Gulf Coast. There is still some uncertainty on when the system hangs the turn to the northeast. If it hangs this turn earlier than expected, we could see more intense impacts across the Chattahoochee Valley. If it hangs the turn later than expected, we could see less intense impacts than we are expecting now. As of now I do think that we have a potential for wind gusts of 30-40 mph, rainfall totals ranging from 2-6″, and isolated tornadoes. Our forecast is highly dependent on what exactly happens today in the Gulf of Mexico. I think that by this evening we will have a much better idea of what exactly is going to happen with Sally. On the backside of Sally, it is becoming more confident that we can see our first true fall cool-down. We are talking highs in the lower-80s and low-to-mid 60s for lows!