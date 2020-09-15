Suspect charged with theft by deception, case bound over to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is charged with felony theft by deception after using his former employer’s company credit card. His case is now bound over to Superior Court.
Johnie Dodd, 40, is charged with felony theft by deception.
According to the Columbus Police Department, on Aug. 21 an employee of American International Movers reported a theft in excess of $24,000 by an employee who was terminated. The former employee used a company credit card to make personal purchases, take vacations, buy furniture, paint his home, etc.
On August 31, The suspect requested an appointment with the Financial Crimes Unit in reference to this case but failed to show and did not reschedule.
Police recovered items the suspect bought using the company credit card totaling to $11,741.98.
On September 14, Johnie Dodd turned himself in to the Financial Crimes Unit accompanied by his attorney, according to police. He refused an interview and was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
Dodd’s preliminary hearing was held at Recorder’s Court on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15. Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause and bound the case over to Superior Court.
