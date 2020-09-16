1 arrested after shots fired at Notasulga police, others

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after law enforcement was fired upon during an investigation late Tuesday evening.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. after Notasulga police officers responded to the area of Lyon Street South in reference to a firearm being discharged at an occupied vehicle.
But while officers were investigating the incident, the suspect returned and fired on officers and other people who were on the scene.
The suspect fled but was quickly found and arrested nearby, according to the Notsulga Police Department.
No one was injured in either incident.
The suspect’s name and specific charges are not yet clear.
