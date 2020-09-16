Auburn City Council extends state of emergency

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council voted to extend its state of emergency until October 7.
Businesses will still be prohibited from having walk-up bar service. Customers will have to be seated to drink alcohol.
The city council also decided to allow an entertainment district downtown for Auburn’s first two football games. According to Mayor Ron Anders, this means people can purchase a drink at a bar or restaurant and carry it around outside downtown.
He said this also means businesses will be able to set up a bar outside.
He said this decision is meant to help businesses stay afloat and provide an incentive for people to come to Auburn for the games.
