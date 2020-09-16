City of Columbus waives landfill tipping fee for yard waste, green bulk waste

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has waived landfill tipping fees beginning Wednesday until further notice.
The fee will be waived for yard and green bulk waste for residential customers only. Officials said residents of Columbus will need to show ID to verify their address in order to receive the waiver.
Yard Waste such as lawn clippings, leaves, and shrubbery clippings can be disposed at Granite Bluff Landfill located at 7589 GA-219/River Road. Green bulk debris such as tree pruning can be disposed at Pine Grove Landfill located at 7900 Pine Grove Way. Limbs must be no larger than 6″ in diameter and no longer than 4′ in length.
