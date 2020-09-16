City of Columbus waives landfill tipping fee for yard waste, green bulk waste

Yard Waste such as lawn clippings, leaves, and shrubbery clippings can be disposed at Granite Bluff Landfill located at 7589 GA-219/River Road. Green bulk debris such as tree pruning can be disposed at Pine Grove Landfill located at 7900 Pine Grove Way. Limbs must be no larger than 6″ in diameter and no longer than 4′ in length.