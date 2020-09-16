Columbus firefighters in the process of recertification

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus firefighters are going through a recertification process.
Firefighters have to recertify annually to make sure certain qualifications are met. Firefighters from Station 1 and Station 11 simulated a person in distress in a canyon or flood area and rescued that person using a rope and a stokes basket.
They also trained on trench rescue, confined space rescue, high and low angle rescue, and water rescues.
“We do annual recertification and we do a scenario based on operation just to make sure our skills are up to speed and to get things checked off,” said Scott Boatner, captain of Station 1. “We took today to do some mutual training between two stations. Constantly through the year we’re doing training.”
Other stations are scheduled to train throughout this week but some may have to postpone due to Hurricane Sally.
