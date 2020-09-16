Columbus police searching for runaway teen seen almost a month ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen who was last seen nearly a month ago.
15-year-old Trinidy Edwards was last seen in the area of Fields Ave. on Monday, Aug. 17.
Police say she may be with someone named Destiny in the area of Engineer Dr. in Benning Hills or on Alton St.
Edwards' clothing description is unknown. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
