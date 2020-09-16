Columbus Recorder’s Court transitioning to automated case management system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is announcing that the Recorder’s Court is transitioning to an automated case management system starting today.
All case information will be converted to the new case management system, but Recorder’s Court will operate manually until Friday, during the transition.
City officials say jail and arrest hearings will proceed normally, but the office will not be functional to its full capacity.
The new system is expected to be more efficient in meeting the needs of residents.
